Confirmed: Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to be available in the UK before the end of July

When EE launched its 5G network, Marc Allera, CEO, stood on stage and said that Huawei devices were "on pause". That cast some doubt over the expected launch of the Mate 20 X 5G - the first 5G handset expected from Huawei. 

EE wasn't the only company expected to launch this new device - O2, Vodafone and Three were all lined up to offer the super-sized and super-fast handset on their new 5G networks. It was a handset that fell victim to the spat between the US and China, putting a dent in Huawei's 5G consumer plans.

Walter Ji, president of the Huawei consumer business group in western Europe, confirmed in a London meeting with the press that the 5G phone would be launched in the UK before the end of July. 

Although there has been no word from the networks - we've contacted EE but have had no reply - it looks like this handset will be available as planned. When we asked which networks it would be on, Ji replied that it would be on all the networks. 

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is an important device for Huawei. It's the first consumer 5G handset that the company wants to put into the UK, following launch in Spain and Switzerland. While the foldable Mate X is also 5G, it's a lot more expensive and has been delayed - although it is undergoing "final testing". 

With Huawei wanting to position itself as a major player in 5G both from a network position and a device position, the Mate 20 X 5G will use its own Balong 5000 5G modem. This will be one of the first devices to market that will support all the 5G standards, including the faster standalone (SA) networks, as well as supporting all networks on one chip - from 2G to 5G.

Rival devices from the likes of OnePlus and Xiaomi use the Qualcomm X50 modem - and Qualcomm's competing modem, the Snapdragon X55 which also supports SA networks is not expected in devices until early 2020. "That's why we're leading in 5G," said Ji.

For Ji it is an example of what Huawei is all about - heavy investment in R&D to push through innovation for everyone, something that the company has remained committed to despite the recent stand-off with the US.

President Trump's announcement that US companies can return to selling technology to Huawei will come as something as a relief for the company. Huawei maintains that - as reinforced by Ji - its commitment remains to its customers. Ji remained tight-lipped on exactly what the announcement from Trump meant for Huawei, made a few days earlier at the G20 Summit in Japan.

Exactly how Huawei's consumer business will play out over the next few months remains to be seen, but one thing is certain - it's going to be launching its 5G phone in the UK as planned.

