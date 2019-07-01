  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

5G Huawei Mate 30 and 30 Pro could launch in December

|
Pocket-lint 5G Huawei Mate 30 and 30 Pro could launch in December
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for June 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for June 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2

- Huawei showed a product roadmap for 5G launches

- Next Mate series showed up alongside Mate 20 X and Mate X

- 5G Mate 30 series phones said to come in December 2019

A leaked product roadmap suggests Huawei is planning to launch 5G models of its Mate 30 series phones in December. 

In this product lineup - published by Hi-Tech - the already-announced 5G Mate 20 X and foldable Mate X are listed with July 2019 and September 2019 launches respectively. 

Huawei had already confirmed that the Mate X will be out by September, and the 5G Mate 20 X was meant to be part of the UK 5G launch on a couple of carriers, but due to recent concerns surrounding the company, that didn't happen. 

As for the Mate 30 series, it has been expected that the launch will take place in October. It's been the norm for the past few years, so to see it come out in December would definitely be later than we'd usually be looking to see it. 

Hi-Tech5g Huawei Mate 30 And 30 Pro Could Launch In December image 3

It is worth noting, however, that this mention is specifically for 5G models, which could be released later. And with it being Russia, there's the possibility that this territory has a later rollout than the first wave of launch locations.  

Huawei, of course has been in the news a lot recently, and for good reason: its trade ban with the US has meant some serious uncertainty around its upcoming product launches. 

Without the ability to work with US companies like Google, it means having to ramp up work on its own operating system, just in case it can't launch new phones running Android. 

With the recent statement from Donald Trump that the Huawei ban is being lifted, the future is looking a bit brighter for the giant Chinese tech firm. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Huawei Phones
PopularIn Phones
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event: How to watch and what to expect
Samsung CEO calls the failed Galaxy Fold launch 'embarrassing'
Samsung to announce Galaxy Note 10 and new S Pen on 7 August
Three outlines 5G home broadband plans, aims to take traditional cabled services head-on
Confirmed: Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to be available in the UK before the end of July