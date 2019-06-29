  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Trump: US tech firms allowed to sell to Huawei once again

|
Pocket-lint Trump: US tech firms allowed to sell to Huawei once again
Pocket-lint Podcast episode 8: Our top 3 ANC headphones to buy now, Wizards Unite and more
Pocket-lint Podcast episode 8: Our top 3 ANC headphones to buy now, Wizards Unite and more

President Trump has agreed to allow US tech companies like Google and Qualcomm to once again start selling to Chinese firm Huawei following the restart of trade talks between the two countries.

The comments, made at a press conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, come after growing trade hostilities between China and the US. 

Perhaps realising that American companies were feeling the damage just as much as Huawei, Trump admitted in a press conference that American companies were also starting to be affected:

“We send and we sell to Huawei a tremendous amount of product that goes into the various things that they make, and I said that that's ok.”

The news will no doubt be welcomed by all those involved, however Trump has also said that a final decision on whether Huawei goes back on the so-called entity list is still to be decided.

Bloomberg also reports that the deal only covers goods that don’t pose a treat to national security: 

“U.S. companies can sell their equipment to Huawei,” Bloomberg reports Trump saying at a news conference following the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. “We’re talking about equipment where there’s no great national security problem with it.”

The US President has said that specific discussions about Huawei would still be part of the trade negotiations, but not till the end of the talks.

Huawei said at present there is no official statement on the announcement.

In the bigger picture the move means that Huawei phone users will now still get Google Android support beyond the previous August cut off deadline and should mean that future Huawei phones will now get Android Q, Google’s latest version of its Android operating system.

We will keep you posted.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Huawei Phones
PopularIn Phones
Google's promised RCS messaging arrives in the UK
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ pics show massive generational leap
What is RCS messaging? The new Android texting service explained
Trump: US tech firms allowed to sell to Huawei once again
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 release date, specs, features and rumours
You can switch your mobile network with a single text from 1 July, here's how