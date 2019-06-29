President Trump has agreed to allow US tech companies like Google and Qualcomm to once again start selling to Chinese firm Huawei following the restart of trade talks between the two countries.

The comments, made at a press conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, come after growing trade hostilities between China and the US.

Perhaps realising that American companies were feeling the damage just as much as Huawei, Trump admitted in a press conference that American companies were also starting to be affected:

“We send and we sell to Huawei a tremendous amount of product that goes into the various things that they make, and I said that that's ok.”

Trump comments on #Huawei at #G20 in Osaka, Japan #G20大阪サミット #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/79s8KjP8Cj — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 29, 2019

The news will no doubt be welcomed by all those involved, however Trump has also said that a final decision on whether Huawei goes back on the so-called entity list is still to be decided.

Bloomberg also reports that the deal only covers goods that don’t pose a treat to national security:

“U.S. companies can sell their equipment to Huawei,” Bloomberg reports Trump saying at a news conference following the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. “We’re talking about equipment where there’s no great national security problem with it.”

The US President has said that specific discussions about Huawei would still be part of the trade negotiations, but not till the end of the talks.

Huawei said at present there is no official statement on the announcement.

In the bigger picture the move means that Huawei phone users will now still get Google Android support beyond the previous August cut off deadline and should mean that future Huawei phones will now get Android Q, Google’s latest version of its Android operating system.

We will keep you posted.