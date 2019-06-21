  1. Home
Huawei Nova 5 series phones announced showing it's business as usual in China

Huawei has unveiled three handsets for release in China soon, showing it's business as usual in its homeland at least.

The Nova 5 series includes the Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i devices, all of which coming with Kirin 810, 980 and 710 processors respectively. And they each sport Android 9 Pie with Huawei's proprietary EMU 9 on top.

Each of the main two phones in the Nova 5 series comes with a quad-camera on the rear, made up of a 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel "macro" camera. The front camera sits in a waterdrop-style notch and has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The screen is 6.39-inches, is Full HD+ and uses an OLED display. An in-display fingerprint sensor is present for good measure.

The Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro are also said to house a 3,500mAh battery apiece, with 40w fast charging. This is claimed to take only 15 minutes for a 50 per cent charge, 30 minutes for 85 per cent.

The Nova 5i is slightly different in that it has a punch-hole camera in the display and the quad-camera on the rear is slightly lower spec: 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and the depth sensor.

Two of the handsets, the Nova Pro and Nova 5i, will be available for pre-sale and full sale respectively on 28 June. The Huawei Nova 5 will follow in July.

Prices start at 1,999 yuan (around £230).

