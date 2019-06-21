Huawei has unveiled three handsets for release in China soon, showing it's business as usual in its homeland at least.

The Nova 5 series includes the Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i devices, all of which coming with Kirin 810, 980 and 710 processors respectively. And they each sport Android 9 Pie with Huawei's proprietary EMU 9 on top.

Each of the main two phones in the Nova 5 series comes with a quad-camera on the rear, made up of a 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel "macro" camera. The front camera sits in a waterdrop-style notch and has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The screen is 6.39-inches, is Full HD+ and uses an OLED display. An in-display fingerprint sensor is present for good measure.

The Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro are also said to house a 3,500mAh battery apiece, with 40w fast charging. This is claimed to take only 15 minutes for a 50 per cent charge, 30 minutes for 85 per cent.

The Nova 5i is slightly different in that it has a punch-hole camera in the display and the quad-camera on the rear is slightly lower spec: 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and the depth sensor.

Two of the handsets, the Nova Pro and Nova 5i, will be available for pre-sale and full sale respectively on 28 June. The Huawei Nova 5 will follow in July.

Prices start at 1,999 yuan (around £230).