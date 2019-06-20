  1. Home
Huawei says it will be bringing Android Q to P30, P20 and more despite ban

|
- Huawei has revealed the full device list for the Android Q update

Huawei has revealed it will definitely be able to bring the Android Q update to the P30 and P30 Pro as well as "popular current devices" despite the US trade ban.

Given there's a reprieve on the ban until August, we can only assume that Google and Huawei have used the time wisely to get Android Q signed off for as many Huawei devices as possible. There's a full list of devices Huawei has submitted to Google below. 

The news came in a tweet to Huawei UK fans this morning, although the company has also launched a website to answer regular queries. 

Huawei confirms in the statement above that all devices will continue to receive security updates, which we knew already. And it also confirms that all current devices will retain their current apps. Again this was quite clear previously. 

Until now, we didn't know that current Huawei models would be able to get the next version of Android but of course, there remains a question mark over other (non-security) updates and versions of Android beyond that.

And what about future devices? We're fully expecting October's Mate 30 and later devices to have Huawei's upcoming Ark OS replacement for Google's version of Android. 

Huawei says it has submitted these devices for the Android Q upgrade:

  • P30 Pro
  • P30
  • Mate 20
  • Mate 20 Pro
  • Porsche Design Mate 20 RS
  • P30 lite
  • P smart 2019
  • P smart+ 2019
  • P smart Z
  • Mate 20 X
  • Mate 20 X (5G)
  • P20 Pro
  • P20
  • Mate 10 Pro
  • Porsche Design Mate 10
  • Mate 10

There's no Mate X in that list, but it could well be that it either launches on Q (instead of being upgraded to it) or it gets Huawei's new Ark OS instead. 

We've answered all the key questions here: What does Huawei's Google ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?

