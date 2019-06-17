  1. Home
Report claims the Honor 20 could be pulled if sales are poor after Huawei's trade ban

- Huawei phone sales have plunged 40 percent, company says

Not only have Huawei phone sales tanked in the light of Huawei's US trade ban, but a report from Bloomberg claims the company could yank the new Honor 20 from shelves if sales are poor.

Bloomberg cites a source as saying that the company has been exploring various options including considering pulling the Honor 20 - Honor is another Huawei brand. The source says that "executives are monitoring the launch and may cut off shipments if it sells poorly as expected".

Honor told Pocket-lint that Bloomberg's source is mistaken, saying "this is not true" and adding that the company will be issuing further details of Honor 20 sales thus far in a press release on Wednesday. 

It's certainly the case that sales are decent in its home market of China - Honor tells us that over a million Honor 20 handsets have been sold in the first two weeks of the phone being on sale.

The company also says that the "Honor 20 lite is already on sale and is doing great on our online channels" and that the Honor 20 Pro will be "soon available in overseas markets".

Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei has confirmed a 40 percent drop in smartphone shipments outside of China - a drop of some 40 to 60 million handsets.

That's a significant chunk of Huawei's business - the conglomerate shifted 206 million handsets last year. Zhengfei also revealed the eye-watering figure of $30 billion - that's how much business he expects Huawei to lose over the next two years as a result of the ban. 

The US blacklisted Huawei last month, banning US businesses from doing business with the Chinese giant. However, a temporary reprieve was granted until August. We're expecting Huawei to debut its own OS on the upcoming Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in October. 

Recently Google warned the US Government that there was potential for Huawei's version of Android to pose a security risk

We've already seen Huawei's handsets cut-out of 5G launches, while the launch of the Honor 20 took place last month without an on-sale date or price. We now know it is going on sale in the UK on Friday at Three, Amazon, Mobile Phones Direct, Very and Carphone Warehouse. 

Update 17 June: Added Honor statements after they were submitted to us.

