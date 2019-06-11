Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date, specs, features and rumours

Huawei was on a serious winning streak until recently. Its P30 Pro is one of the best camera phones on the market, if not the best, but with Google's Android support currently questionable from August 2019, it's muddy waters for the Chinese company at the moment.

We're still expecting Huawei to continue as normal as possible though, including launching another couple of devices before the year is out. Here is everything we know and have heard so far about the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

Mid-October 2019

Huawei Mate 30 Lite at IFA 2019

Typically, the Huawei Mate series is released in October. The Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design were revealed on 16 October 2017, while the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro were announced on 16 October 2018.

We therefore expect the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro to be announced around mid-October, though we might see a Mate 30 Lite announced at IFA 2019 in Berlin, which takes place towards the end of August.

Glass and metal body

Exciting colour options

Fingerprint sensor

6.5-inch+ display

Full HD+ resolution

Kirin 985/990 chipset

4GB RAM+

128GB storage+

NM storage expansion

Triple rear Leica camera

4000mAh+ battery

IP68 water and dust resistant

In-screen fingerprint sensor

6.3-inch+ display

Quad HD+ resolution

Kirin 985/990 chipset

6GB RAM+

128GB+ storage

NM storage expansion

Quad rear Leica camera

4200mAh+ battery

55W fast charging

Reverse wireless charging

It's been reported that Huawei is working on its own operating software that is based on the open source version of Android and claimed to be called Oak OS.

Global Times has reported that the software may be announced earlier than the Mate 30 itself, but if the Google ban stays in place, it is likely Oak OS is what we will see on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

Chinese news site new.qq.com reported that the Mate 30 Pro will feature a 6.71-inch OLED display, a 5G modem, a Kirin 985 processor and a 4200mAh battery capacity with 55W wired fast charging.

The report also suggested the Mate 30 Pro design would have an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as a quad camera consisting of an ultra-wide lens, regular lens, telephoto lens and a 3D ToF lens. It is not yet clear if the Mate 30 Pro will have the same zoom capabilities as the Huawei P30 Pro.

GSM Arena reported that an Huawei official in Malaysia claimed the company was already testing Mate 30 devices and that the device would arrive in September or October.

The report also mentions the Kirin 985 chipset, which is said to deliver higher clock speeds, but with a similar architecture to the Kirin 980 chipset.

Huawei filed a patent for a smartphone case with a large cut out on the rear. The patent was filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration and it shows a cut out that's larger than the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro designs.

It is thought the cut out might be for a penta-lens rear camera - something Nokia launched at Mobile World Congress in February 2019 in the Nokia 9.