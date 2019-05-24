  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei loses SD Association approval, but it has a backup plan in place

|
Huawei Huawei loses SD Association approval, but it has a backup plan in place
Pocket-lint Podcast episode 3 out now! Qualcomm boss exclusively talks 5G, Huawei's troubles, and more
Pocket-lint Podcast episode 3 out now! Qualcomm boss exclusively talks 5G, Huawei's troubles, and more

Huawei's beleaguered smartphone business has taken another blow, with the SD Association pulling its support. That means that Huawei can't use microSD in its phones.

The move comes as the latest play in the on-going trade stand-off between the US and Huawei, which all started on 16 May when the company was added the US Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List. 

That forbids US companies from trading technologies with Huawei and saw the likes of Qualcomm, Google, Arm and others having to comply with the order and cease business. 

This unfolding story reveals the uncertainty of operating in a global market where you're depending on components from an international supply chain and will perhaps send a stark warning to others in a similar position: how self-sufficient are you? 

For Huawei, however, this latest move adds some context to an announcement the company made in 2018. At the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's device business announced a new memory card format.

The format was called NM, a smaller card that fits into a SIM card sized slot on a phone. It allows the company to offer a phone that's either dual SIM or single SIM with NM expandable using the same shaped tray. 

At the time it was seen as a rather unnecessary move - it means that you can't buy a cheap microSD card or use one you already have - but that move might now be more significant, meaning that Huawei can use that format across devices rather than microSD.

Of course, we don't know if there's any intellectual property of the SD Association in the NM card which could cause a problem, but perhaps this small announcement in 2018 was part of Huawei preparing itself for future self-sufficiency.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Huawei Phones
PopularIn Phones
Huawei loses SD Association approval, but it has a backup plan in place
Which 5G phones are coming in 2019?
Sony Xperia 1 initial review: Standing tall
Get a free PS4 or Sony wireless headphones if you pre-order Sony's Xperia 1 flagship
EE 5G speedtest: Our first look at EE's next-generation network
Is this what the Galaxy Note 10 will look like?