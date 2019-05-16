  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei to launch 5G versions of Mate 20 X and Mate X phones in the UK

|
Pocket-lint Huawei to launch 5G versions of Mate 20 X and Mate X phones in the UK
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

- The Mate 20 X 5G will cost £999

Huawei has announced it will offer a 5G phone in the UK this summer, following the official lighting up of 5G in the country.

The company said it will release a 5G version of the its Huawei Mate 20 X that first launched last year. In our review of the device, we called it the Godzilla of phones. If you're looking for a two-handed mega-sized phone, then the Mate 20 X is a genuinely fantastic media powerhouse. And we suspect support for 5G will make this new edition even more amazing.

But this isn't the only 5G phone Huawei is offering.

It's also planning a 5G version of the yet-to-be-released foldable Huawei Mate X. We got to see the Mate X behind closed doors earlier this year, which you can see in our gallery of pictures here. At the time, we said the Huawei Mate X looks like the best version of a folding phone we've seen to date, but we still need to get up close and use the device to see how it copes with real-life.

Huawei To Launch 5g Version Of Mate 20 X In The Uk This June image 2

At a London launch event on May 16, Huawei officially released the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, and talked up its 5G capabilities and new changes. The Mate 20X 5G, it said, has been slightly modified, to support up to 40W supercharge, instead of 22.5W, and you can buy an M-Pen stylus for it.

EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone have announced they'll stock the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G. It will be available in emerald green. Pre-orders should open from late May, for £999, with a launch to follow in June 2019. 

EE said it plans to stock the Huawei Mate X 5G folding phone in the UK, too. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about its launch.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Huawei Phones
PopularIn Phones
Asus Zenfone 6 initial review: Flippin' heck, Asus just made a great flagship
Motorola Moto One Vision initial review: A long shot that pays off
Samsung announces the Galaxy S10 5G UK release date - but what else does it tell us?
Huawei to launch 5G versions of Mate 20 X and Mate X phones in the UK
Sony Xperia 2 and Xperia 20 renders show what could be next for Sony Mobile
How to use your Samsung Galaxy phone to view secret menus at restaurants