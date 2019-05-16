Huawei has announced it will offer a 5G phone in the UK this summer, following the official lighting up of 5G in the country.

The company said it will release a 5G version of the its Huawei Mate 20 X that first launched last year. In our review of the device, we called it the Godzilla of phones. If you're looking for a two-handed mega-sized phone, then the Mate 20 X is a genuinely fantastic media powerhouse. And we suspect support for 5G will make this new edition even more amazing.

But this isn't the only 5G phone Huawei is offering.

It's also planning a 5G version of the yet-to-be-released foldable Huawei Mate X. We got to see the Mate X behind closed doors earlier this year, which you can see in our gallery of pictures here. At the time, we said the Huawei Mate X looks like the best version of a folding phone we've seen to date, but we still need to get up close and use the device to see how it copes with real-life.

At a London launch event on May 16, Huawei officially released the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, and talked up its 5G capabilities and new changes. The Mate 20X 5G, it said, has been slightly modified, to support up to 40W supercharge, instead of 22.5W, and you can buy an M-Pen stylus for it.

EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone have announced they'll stock the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G. It will be available in emerald green. Pre-orders should open from late May, for £999, with a launch to follow in June 2019.

EE said it plans to stock the Huawei Mate X 5G folding phone in the UK, too. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about its launch.