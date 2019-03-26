Huawei has taken to the stage at its event in Paris to officially unveil its new flagship phones, the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro.

Sticking to its established formats of offering two different sizes of phone, the Huawei P30 will have a 6.1-inch display, while the P30 Pro expands to a huge 6.47-inches. Both offer a Full HD+ resolution, Huawei avoiding the temptation to step-up to Quad HD resolutions. There is a small notch at the top of the screen.

As previously, Huawei is offering some stunning colours on the new phones, with crazy names like Breathing Crystal, Amber Sunrise, Pearl White, Aurora and black, while keeping the design clear with under-display fingerprint scanners.

The new phones are blessed with pretty big batteries, with the P30 Pro getting a 4200mAh cell which should be a great performer, while the smaller P30 is 3650mAh.

Both phones are equipped with the Kirin 980, the same core hardware as the Mate 20 phones from late-2018, which provides flagship power. It has a dual SIM tray, with the option to use a NM card for storage in the second slot.

The biggest talking point is likely to the array of cameras on the rear, with Huawei saying that it's "rewriting the rules of photography".

The Huawei P30 gets a triple camera system with a 40-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto (3x optical), 16-megapixel ultra wide camera.

The Huawei P30 Pro gets an upgrade, with a 40-megapixel main camera, 20-megapixel wide angle and 8-megapixel 5x telephoto lens which uses a periscope system. It also has a time of flight sensor on the rear to detect depth, which will be compatible with ARcore. Huawei is the first manufacturer to use a periscope lens in a commercial device.

Huawei says that this new main sensor - the 40-megapixel - uses a different filter for better light capture and is larger than rivals, making it better for capturing your images. Huawei spent a chunk of the presentation of the new phones comparing them to the Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone XS models to prove how much better the new phone is.

The new phones run on EMUI, sitting over the top of Android 9 Pie.

The Huawei P30 will cost £699 for the 128GB model, while the Huawei P30 Pro is £899 for the 128GB mode, rising to £1099 for the 512GB model.

Pre-orders for the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro are opening right away and there's an amazing offer for those who do - you can get a free Sonos One speaker worth £199.