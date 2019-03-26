  1. Home
Huawei P30 colours: Which is the best P30 colour for you?

Huawei P30 colours: Which is the best P30 colour for you?
- All of the P30 colours - which is your favourite?

Huawei's P30 series has just been launched in Paris and comes in a variety of colours. On this page, we'll show them all off and explain which colours are available on the standard 6.1-inch P30 and 6.47-inch P30 Pro.

Some colours may be available in particular countries and from particular retail partners. We're still waiting to get confirmation of that. Previously a pearl white version of the P20 Pro was, again, only available in selected territories and not in the UK. 

The P30 price starts at €749/£699, while the Huawei P30 Pro starts at €999/£899, increasing to €1099 (£950) for the 256GB version. They both ship with a free Sonos One (2nd gen) on  Friday 5 April.

Carphone Warehouse will stock the P30 and P30 Pro on iD Mobile, O3, EE and Vodafone from £34.99 on ID with 1GB of data (£29.99 upfront) and the Pro with 1GB for £39.99 a month (£29.99 upfront)

Huawei P30 colours in detail

All images are of the back of the P30 Pro.

Breathing Crystal

Amber Sunrise

Aurora

Pearl White

Black 

Watch our hands-on with the Huawei P30 Pro: 

