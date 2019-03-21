Huawei really made an impact with the 2018 P20 Pro thanks to the aggressive positioning of the cameras. It shot to the top of the performance charts and resulted in one of the best phones of the year.

The follow-up models, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are due to be announced on 26 March 2019 at an event in Paris and many of the details have already been leaked. But now we have some positive confirmation on the cameras for these two phones.

The Huawei P30 is going to be equipped with a triple camera on the rear. The main camera is a 40-megapixel sensor and it is joined by a 20-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor, according to a leaked page from Huawei's own site. That's expected to be 40MP for the main camera, 20MP for the wide-angle and 8MP for the zoom.

This collection of cameras looks to be the same as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro; the details on the rear of the pictures of the P30 clarify that it uses Leica lenses and that the apertures cover f/1.8-f/2.4. Again, those are the same as the Mate 20 Pro, so no surprises there.

The P30 is then said to offer 5x hybrid zoom, which is likely to be the same arrangement as the P20 Pro, using data from all the cameras to create a new zoomed image, thanks to AI.

While the resolution of these cameras is all confirmed, there are still some details that are not - so we suspect there will be a lot more in how these cameras will work together still to be revealed, with Huawei saying it is super sensitive.

The P30 Pro is a lot more interesting as it introduces elements that are new, rather than being lifted from existing devices - on the hardware side at least.

The core sensors appear to be the same, with a main 40-megapixel, second 20-megapixel and tertiary 8-megapixel camera confirmed. We suspect those breakdown as main, wide-angle and zoom as they do on the P30.

What's interesting in the leak from Huawei's official pages is that there's the confirmation of 10x hybrid zoom. We'd previously had it confirmed that Huawei was going to use periscope zoom, which appears to be the bottom, slightly squared, camera. Whether it will be true 10x zoom, or a composite - hence "hybrid" - we don't yet know, but this is where Huawei is really moving forward.

What we also have is confirmation of a Time of Flight sensor. This sensor is all the rage at the moment, using the speed of an IR beam to return to the sensor to give better depth mapping.

This isn't the first time that Huawei has used it either: it was one of the elements of the Honor View 20, used solely for depth perception to boost those bokeh effects. We suspect it will be used in exactly the same way here.

There's high expectations for the new cameras on these phones and again some details about AI and low light shooting are still be be confirmed. All will be revealed on 26 March.