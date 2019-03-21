Huawei P30 pre-order deals will include a Sonos One

Huawei will announce the P30 and P30 Pro on 26 March, but very little is being left to the imagination after the pre-order pages for both devices went live on Huawei's official French and Dutch sites.

The pre-order pages not only confirm the P30 Pro will come with a quad Leica camera and 10x hybrid zoom, while the P30 will have a triple Leica camera and 5x zoom, but there's also an extra incentive to pre-order the devices.

Huawei is offering a Sonos One worth £199 with both the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to those who pre-order before 8 April. The Huawei P30 Pro will also come with a free wireless charger in the bundle.

The Sonos One is a smart speaker that not only offers Amazon Alexa voice control but will soon offer Google Assistant too. It delivers a brilliant sound for its small size, whilst delivering all the features Sonos has to offer, including support for over 80 streaming services and a seamless multi-room experience with other Sonos speakers.

According to the French Huawei site, the promotion will run from 26 March to 30 April. After diving a little deeper though, it looks like you'll need to pre-order by 8 April and register using a form by 5 April. After your registration has been confirmed, your Sonos One and a wireless charger if you have pre-ordered the P30 Pro, will arrive within six weeks.

The pre-order pages don't confirm all the specs of the P30 or P30 Pro, but they do present the two devices in all their glory, confirming all the latest renders. Both devices will feature a water drop notch and a triple lens camera on the rear, with the P30 Pro offering a fourth sensor beneath the flash module.

The P30 will have a flat display, while the P30 Pro will have a curved display. Both devices are expected to run on the Kirin 980 chip, like the Mate 20 Pro.

The pre-order pages were still live at time of writing. You can find the P30 page here, and the P30 Pro page here, both of which were spotted by Evan Blass and Ishan Agarwal.