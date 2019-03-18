Official Huawei P30 and P30 Pro renders appear, plus more spec details

Huawei will announce the P30 and P30 Pro on 26 March, but the latest leaks to appear are ensuring there will be very few surprises left come launch day.

We've already seen numerous renders of the two devices, but MySmartPrice now claims to have got hold of some official renders, not only showing both designs in all their glory, but offering some more details on the specifications of each too.

The latest renders support many of the previous, including a water drop notch on both devices, along with an assumed in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple lens vertical camera system on the rear.

The P30 Pro will feature an extra fourth sensor based on the renders, as we have seen previously, and it will have a slightly different style third sensor to the P30 too.

According to MySmartPrice, the P30 Pro will have a Time of Flight sensor, coupled with a 40-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a third 8-megapixel zoom lens with an f/2.4 aperture that will be capable of 10x hybrid zoom.

Huawei previously confirmed to us the P30 Pro would offer periscope zoom, but specifications weren't revealed.

The P30 meanwhile, is claimed to be coming with the same three sensors as the Pro model, but offer 5x hybrid zoom and there will be no Time of Flight sensor.

Additionally, it's been suggested the P30 would have a flat 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, while the P30 Pro would have a curved 6.47-inch Full HD+ display with the same aspect ratio. Both will be OLED panels it has been claimed, with MyDrivers suggesting the two handsets will use Samsung panels.

Both devices will apparently launch on the Kirin 980 chip like the Mate 20 Pro, with the P30 Pro offering 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and the P30 offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Though little is left to be revealed it seems, Pocket-lint will be at the Huawei P30 and P30 event to bring you all the official details.