Huawei P30 Pro appears online in beautiful Sunrise colour

Huawei will reveal its P30 and P30 flagship smartphones at an event in Paris on 26 March. There have been plenty of leaks surrounding the two devices and now one more has appeared.

WinFuture, who has published several official-looking images of both the P30 and P30 Pro over the past few weeks, has revealed a few more. The latest images show the P30 Pro from all angles in a fourth colour, which is apparently called Sunrise.

The images reveal a water drop notch at the top of the P30 Pro's display, along with a triple camera system on the rear and a smaller fourth lens to the right beneath the flash module. The third camera in the main system is square, supporting the hands on leak from Vietnam.

Previous renders and case leaks suggested the 3.5mm headphone jack would make a return to the P30 and P30 Pro, though the images published by WinFuture suggest otherwise.

No further details were provided by WinFuture aside from the new colour leak, but it looks like the P30 Pro will retain a premium glass and metal build, as the P20 Pro offers.

Under the hood, the P30 Pro is expected to run on the Kirin 980 chipset, and many are hopeful the reverse wireless charging functionality found on the Mate 20 Pro will also make its way over to the P30 Pro.

Official details on the Huawei P30 Pro will be revealed in a couple of weeks and Pocket-lint will be there to bring you the latest from the event. For now, you can head to our P30 and P30 Pro rumour round up for all the leaks surrounding the two devices.