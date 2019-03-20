Huawei will host the launch of its next flagship phone line-up in Paris on 26 March.

We will see the unveiling of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro at the event, which Pocket-lint is attending. The entire launch is being streamed online for you to watch too.

So here are the details of how to watch, when it starts and what you can expect.

Even before MWC 2019 had kicked off, Huawei posted a teaser for its subsequent March launch event on Twitter. It included the hashtag #rewritetherules and features several superzoomed images of Paris. We suspect that referred to the prospective zoom lens on each of the new handsets.

It didn't state the actual time the launch will start, but we know now it will begin at the following times depending on your region:

UK: 1pm GMT

Central Europe: 2pm CET

US East Coast: 9am EDT

US West Coast: 6am PDT

We are hosting the Huawei Paris launch event live here on Pocket-lint. You can watch it at the top of this page.

Alternatively, you can follow it love on Huawei's many social media channels, including its Facebook page here.

Two phones are rumoured to be launched in Paris: the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

You can read our in-depth round-up on the rumours and leaked specifications here: Huawei P30 and P30 Pro release date, rumours and news.

Headline features include a waterdrop notch on both handsets, with a triple-lens camera on the rear.

As stated above, the zoom lens will be one of the technologies promoted most fervently. A recent tweet from Huawei reinforced this.