Gorgeous Huawei P30 renders show a smaller notch and a surprising change

Huawei could be about to make an interesting backtrack with the launch of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro - expected to be announced at Mobile World Congress 2019.

There's been no shortage of leaks and excitement about the forthcoming Huawei devices, but renders from 91Mobiles in cahoots with @OnLeaks give us a visual representation of what to expect. Surprisingly, that includes a 3.5mm headphone socket.

There's been a trend in removing the legacy connection, something that Apple pushed on the iPhone, with the likes of Google and many others following suit. In 2018, so did Huawei, but that decision might now be reversed.

1/5 91Mobiles

The renders purport to show the Huawei P30 - that's the regular model - and in this case it carries a triple camera system on the rear. There's no fingerprint scanner evident and we're guessing that it will use an under-display solution, which is becoming common.

The display sees a reduction in the notch to a small drop at the top for the front camera - the sort of thing we've seen from the likes of the OnePlus 6T and means the bezels can really be reduced.

The source confidently gives us the measurements of this phone at 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.5mm, which is a little to precise to be a guess. The bump of the camera will increase this to 9.3mm.

As for finishes, we're expecting a range of dual colour finishes, something that's been popular or Huawei and Honor over the past 12 months.

These renders look pretty good, but the 3.5mm headphone socket is about the only surprising thing they propose. We expect to hear a lot more about the Huawei P30 in the run up to launch.