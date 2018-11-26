A phone, said to be the Huawei Nova 3S, has been teased for a full unveiling on Wednesday 12 December.

Huawai has released what amounts to save the date in China, for a handset that looks to be the first to arrive with a pinhole camera on the front.

In the image, you can see a hole in the top left-hand corner of the screen. This is something Samsung has been linked with recently too, with many rumours and leaks suggesting the Korean firm will adopt the tiny camera design on the Galaxy A8s and possibly Samsung Galaxy S10 next year.

It seems Huawei will beat it to the punch though. And on a budget camera, to boot.

If true, the Huawei Nova 3S will be the latest in the company's affordable device range.

It makes sense, considering the Nova line has been enhanced for the last two Decembers, with the Nova 2S coming around the same time last year. The star filled background on the teaser also suggests a "Nova" theme.

Huawei will release the world's first hole-screen mobile phone before the Samsung Galaxy A8s, which will be released in December, but the A8s may also be released in December, so who will start, it will wait and see.

Huawei’s offensive against Samsung has never weakened. pic.twitter.com/MqefEgK7j0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 26, 2018

We await to see if it will make it to the UK though, considering the last we got was the original Huawei Nova in 2016. Indications are that it didn't do very well, so Huawei didn't bring over the follow up.

We'll be following the launch in China closely and will bring you more when we have it.