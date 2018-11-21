Best Carphone Warehouse Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 Lite deals

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the best smartphones of 2018. When we wrote our review, we said:

"By combining the highest quality design, arguably the best cameras in any smartphone, and future-facing features such as an in-screen fingerprint scanner, the Mate 20 Pro asserts that it's among the top flagship phones of 2018."

So, what are the best deals for the phone at Carphone Warehouse. Here we detail what the mobile phone shop has to offer.

• Exclusive £40 Currys PC World voucher when purchasing the Huawei Mate 20 Pro on a pay monthly contract

You can buy the Mate 20 Pro in Black, Green, or Twilight with 128GB of storage from Carphone Warehouse for £899 SIM Free without contract.

Carphone Warehouse offer a number of deals depending on how much you've got to spend up front or what features you want from your contract in terms of data or call minutes.

On O2

For £36 per month you'll get 8GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. That's with a £249.99 upfront fee, and it's a deal that you won't find with the network directly.

On Vodafone

For £49.99 up front and £50 a month you'll get 26GB of data per month, usuallly the cost of 16GB. This comes with unlimited calls and unlimited texts on Vodafone.

On EE

For a tenner (£9.99) you access this Carphone exclusive deal that will cost just £53 a month and gives you 50GB of data and unlimited calls and texts per month.

On O2

With a zero upfront cost you will get you 50GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts for £55 a month.

Here are some great deals for the Mate 20 Lite, which costs £299 SIM free:

On O2

The Mate 20 Lite can be yours with no upfront cost for just £18.99 per month for 500MB of data, 500 call minutes, and unlimited texts.

On Vodafone

Just £23.99 per month gets you 4GB of data on Vodafone with unlimited minutes and texts, in this Carphone Warehouse exclusive contract.

On O2

How about 16GB of data with unlimited calls and texts for nothing upfront for £30 a month on O2? This is normally the price for 4GB, only for the Black Friday period Carphone Warehouse has bosted data.

On Vodafone

Partial to Vodafone? £32 gets you 16GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts and no upfront fee in a deal you can't get on the network.