  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Huawei phone news

Honor Magic 2 looks like a Huawei P20 Pro but with a sliding screen

|
 
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

It's increasingly obvious that so-called "leaks" may be sly marketing techniques from companies wanting to get people excited about their new products. A freshly leaked "hands-on video" of the upcoming Honor Magic 2 is a prime example.

The phone, which is set to launch 31 October, can be seen in the video above (via Slashleaks). The person in the video, who has been named by some media outlets as singer Jiacheng Wu, demonstrates that the Magic 2 is a slider phone. To reveal the front cameras at the top, he slid the screen downward with his thumb. This same action can be seen in another video from Honor's TikTok channel (via Tech News).

TikTok is a social media app used by creators to make short video clips, including short musical videos, so, of course, the phone has been shared through there along with a very catchy beat. But that's not all, the back of the phone has been "leaked" in a photo by Chinese actress Zanilia Zhao. Billed as a "debut premium edition", we can see the Magic 2 has a red and purple gradient mirror finish.

WeiboHonor image 2

We can also see very clearly the triple camera on the back, which reminds us of Huawei's P20 Pro, though Honor moved the LED flash from the bottom to the top. A second "leaked' photo focuses on Honor's Yoyo voice assistant, which will likely be limited to China.

WeiboHonor image 1

If we had to guess, these videos and photos aren't really leaks. But they're certainly fun. 

PopularIn Phones
Honor Magic 2 looks like a Huawei P20 Pro but with a sliding screen
OnePlus 6T launch event taking place 29 October, here's how to watch it
Nolii fuses industrial design with innovation for some awesome iPhone accessories
Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus: What's the difference?
Huawei Mate 20 Pro initial review: The Pro you'll want to know
Huawei compares Mate 20 X to Nintendo Switch, here are 5 reasons why it shouldn't
Comments