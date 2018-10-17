The new Mate 20 Pro features an in-display fingerprint reader. But how do they work, and can we expect to see more phones with fingerprint readers in the future?

Huawei’s in-display fingerprint sensor has been announced on the new Mate 20 Pro following up on its previous patchy integration within the Mate RS (see below).

Although the iPhone has moved to Face ID and others have experimented with facial and iris recognition, it seems that many of the big Android phones of the next year will stick with fingerprint ID as the main biometric entry point to your phone – even if, as in the case of the Mate 20 Pro, they also hedge their bets in terms of supporting improved facial recognition as well.

Huawei isn’t the first manufacturer to plump for an in-display fingerprint reader (see Vivo’s Nex S) and it certainly won’t be the last.

We’re also expecting it to feature on other phones soon including the OnePlus 6T – OnePlus chief Pete Lau confirmed as much in a discussion about the forthcoming handset, saying the 3.5mm headphone jack had to be removed to accommodate the in-display sensor.

The OnePlus scanner is set to be an optical scanner – these use some light to illuminate your finger. OnePlus has confirmed that it is light-sensitive. OnePlus is owned by Oppo and it's thought that the 6T will be similar to the Oppo R17 which also features an optical scanner.

Under-display fingerprint scanners can also be ultrasonic instead of optical – these more expensive units work using ultrasound to build up an image of your fingerprint (yes, really). We believe an in-display fingerprint scanner will feature in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and that this may be ultrasonic. That phone is due in early 2019.

According to leaks, that scanner could be a third-generation version of Qualcomm’s existing ultrasonic scanner which was first shown off in 2015 under the moniker of Snapdragon Sense ID.

We may hear more details about this scanner at Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit which we’ll attend in early December.

Ultrasonic fingerprint readers are more accurate than their optical counterparts and therefore more secure. For the second generation of sensors Qualcomm talked about how it had improved accuracy, being able to scan contaminated fingerprints (for example, where water or sun cream is on the skin).

Current ultrasonics can penetrate through glass (up to 800 µm or microns-thick) and metal (up to 400 µm), so expect a later generation to be able to work through thicker materials.

The Mate 20 Pro still features an optical sensor - at night we’ve seen that it clearly sends some illumination to the finger - which is underneath the bottom half of the 6.39-inch 1,440 x 3,120 OLED display.

We do know that Huawei said its fingerprint reader features 10 level dynamic pressure sensing (dps) for improved accuracy. The Chinese handset maker says this can improve the unlock speed by up to 30 percent compared with the Mate 10 but it didn’t make any claims for improved accuracy.

In our Mate 20 Pro initial review, our reviews editor Mike Lowe calls it the best fingerprint reader of its kind – it’s responsive and accurate. One thing that we did notice was that it takes a while to set up the in-display fingerprint reader; that’s because you need to enable it to read your fingerprint thoroughly to improve accuracy.

We’d previously used the reader on the Porsche Design Mate RS equivalent and our experience with that reader wasn’t that great since it didn’t work for each possible instance. That’s not the case with the Mate 20 Pro.