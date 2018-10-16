The Mate 20 X is a super-large 7.2-inch version of the Mate 20 Pro

Huawei unveiled the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro today - but there's also a new super-large version: The Mate 20 X. If you're thinking in terms of other devices on the market, this is like an XL version of the iPhone XS Max or Galaxy Note 9. Yes, we know. It's massive.

It's a 7.2-inch device so while the Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch FullView display, the Mate 20 X takes this to another level with a whopping 18.7:9 ratio 7.2-inch 2,240 x 1,080 OLED display that Huawei says can be comfortably used with a single hand. There's a high contrast ratio, and over 87 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Huawei says the phone is designed for ultimate productivity - it supports the M Pen stylus (4,096 pressure levels) - and there's a huge 5000mAh battery which it is said means you can watch video for an entire 13 hour flight (the proof of that will be in the reviewing).

Talking about gaming, Huawei compared the Mate 20 X with the Nintendo Switch which it says, has double the gaming battery life of the Nintendo device.

The camera system and Kirin 980 chipset are the same as in the Mate 20 Pro.

The device was previously teased here:

The Mate 20 X with 6GB memory and 128GB of storage will be available for 899 Euros from 26 October. It's available in midnight blue and phantom silver.