Huawei Mate 20 Pro unboxing video leaks, see it clear as day

Update: The Huawei Mate 20 is now official and rather than this leaked unboxing, you can see it in the flesh in our own video, which we've included above - we've left the original story in place in case you're interested in that leak, with the leak video included.

Huawei will officially unveil its latest flagship phones later today, at a dedicated event in London, but if you can't wait that long you can watch an unboxing video for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro already.

A chap reported to be Estonian has what looks like a new, boxed version of the phone and you can watch him take it out of the packaging and point at some of its physical features. The clip runs for almost six minutes, so you get to see quite a lot in a relatively short period of time.

If real, not only can you see the large notch on the front display but the strange camera unit on the rear. It seems to have three lenses and a flash in a weird square formation - which complies with some of the former rumours about the handset.

Other than that, there's not much more to be gleaned as he doesn't turn it on for long.

If you want to find out more, you need to come back to us at 1.30pm BST to watch the livestream of the launch event. We're hosting it here on Pocket-lint so you can see everything that's announced.

That will include a larger handset, the Huawei Mate 20, and possibly the company's latest smartwatch: the Huawei Watch GT.