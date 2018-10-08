Huawei teases Mate 20X: Will this be a phone for gamers?

Huawei has released several critically acclaimed phones, including the beautiful P20 Pro, but the Chinese manufacturer isn't done yet.

Huawei tends to release at least two flagship smartphone ranges a year - generally revealed toward the latter half of the year. This year, we're expecting the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro (the Mate 20 Lite was announced at IFA 2018). However, thanks to a tweet posted to Huawei's Twitter account, it looks like a third flagship might be announced soon, and by the looks of it, it will be a Mate aimed at gamers.

The company's tweet included a video of someone gaming on a phone-like device, along with the following caption: "In the heat of battle, stay cool with #HUAWEIMate20X". The video itself also mentioned phrases like "cooler" and "longer gaming". It's hard to tell which game is being shown, though we suspect the point of the tweet is to tease that a new Mate-branded phone for gamers is coming on 16 October.

Keep in mind the Chinese phone manufacturer is set to announce the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro flagship phones on 16 October in London. You can read about both those upcoming phones here. It's safe to assume it has a third, previously undisclosed phone to debut at the show, too. Pocket-lint is attending the event in person and plans to bring you live news and hands-on coverage as it happens.

Stay tuned.