Huawei plans to launch new phones next month, including the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which has now leaked online.

WinFuture found some clear leaked images of the upcoming smartphone. They show the device in three different colour options: black, blue, and the popular Twilight color, which we first saw on the Huawei P20 Pro. The images also confirm the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a triple camera on the rear of the device and a rather large notch on the front. It looks even bigger than the one on the Huawei Mate 20 Lite.

We suspect there are several sensors stuffed in that area, though the images don't appear to show multiple camera lenses. They do, however, indicate the device will have an in-display fingerprint scanner, although it could also use face-unlocking technology. It's hard to tell, because there are so few details circulating about the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. We know it will have the Kirin 980 chipset, and not much else.

The new Twilight Huawei Mate 20 Pro - looks crazy even from the sides. #Mate20Pro More pics n info: https://t.co/B7QD1pJ8qj pic.twitter.com/akuDXmlomY — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2018

Generally, toward the latter half of the year, the Huawei Mate series gets updated. Last year, we saw the arrival of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, succeeding the Mate 9, but this year, the new Mates stray away from the sequential number naming, going by Mate 20.

To learn more about the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, see our rumor roundup, below. We also have details on the upcoming Mate 20 in the guide.