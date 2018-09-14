Huawei is working on a smartphone that it hopes will replace your computer.

CEO of the mobile business, Richard Yu, has confirmed that a handset with a fold-out screen is in development, which could be an alternative to a traditional laptop.

And he revealed that it could be announced in the next 12 months,

When asked about smartphone innovations by German website Welt, Yu explained that foldable displays are coming in the near future: "Why are you still using a computer? Probably because the smartphone display is too small for you. We will change that. It is conceivable that a display can be folded out," he said.

"We are already working on it. You will not even have to wait another year."

Foldable displays have been in development at other companies too, with Samsung's first foldable handset also tipped for release next year.

Folding displays have the potential of turning a smartphone into a larger device, just by opening the screen to its biggest size. This will essentially transform your phone into a tablet. You will then be able to fold it up again and fit it in your pocket.

Samsung's version is reportedly called the Galaxy X.