Huawei will unveil at least two smartphones at its 16 October launch event in London: the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. However, the company might add a third device to the line-up.

It is believed that a smartphone with the codename "Everest" is a Porsche Design version of the forthcoming flagship phone.

Twitter user Roland Quandt, who is known for accurate leaks, claims that the Huawei Everest likely to be real. He has seen the manufacturer designation "EVR-xxxx" pop up, which has lead to him posting a tweet on the matter.

Huawei "Everest" seems to be real. "EVR-xxxx" popped up, seemingly used by Huawei employees. There were rumors about this being either the Porsche Design Mate 20 or an even bigger Mate 20 model launching alongside "Hima" and "Laya". — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 11, 2018

He also states that the Everest could indeed be the previously rumoured Porsche Design Mate 20. Either than or another, larger Mate 20 model.

We fall on the side of the former. Huawei has already partnered with Porsche Design before, with the Porsche Design Mate RS being released earlier this year.

That has a 6-inch screen so the Mate 20 version will be considerably larger - the largest Porsche Design handset yet, in fact. It should have the same 6.9-inch display tipped for the standard Mate 20.

Hopefully we'll find out for sure come 16 October. Pocket-lint will be at the London event to bring you all the announcements as they happen.