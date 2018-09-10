Huawei will unveil its much-rumoured Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones on 16 October and yet another feature has seemingly been revealed ahead of time.

As well as hands-on images of what is thought to be the Pro, pictures of the front glass panels for both devices, and the posting of more specs than an optician's, an official FCC filing has been found for a wireless charger from the firm.

That points to the new phones potentially having glass backs rather than aluminium, as it is likely you will be able to charge them wirelessly.

The Huawei CP60 wireless charger has gained certification by the Federal Communications Commission - mandatory for technology destined to be sold in the US. It ensures the wireless performance complies with set standards and is safe.

Its appearance in an FCC document both confirm that the charger is real and that it is coming soon. Say, for example, 16 October.

What we can glean about the charger itself is that it supports 5V-12V 2A fast charging. And it looks to be powered itself through USB Type-C.

Other than that, it's fairly similar to many other Qi-chargers out there.

You can catch up with all the latest about the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro here: Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro specs, release date, rumours and news.