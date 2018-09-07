Huawei has struggled to keep the lid on its next flagship handset(s) and it will be spitting feathers at the latest trio of hands-on images that have emerged.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will undoubtedly be the most advanced handset the manufacturer has released yet, and it has allegedly popped up on Chinese social website Weibo.

You will notice the handset in the pics is sporting an "anti-leak" case, to disguise some of the features and design should photos of the phone, indeed, leak.

However, you can glean from the images that the Mate 20 Pro has what-looks-to-be a curved display - looking somewhat like a Samsung Galaxy S9+. That's no bad thing, as we particularly like the S9 aesthetics.

It will also have a bar-like notch along the top, as shown in the pics, rather than the waterdrop design expected on the regular Mate 20. It's odd that the two phones in the series would be so radically different in look, but that's what previous display leaks have stated.

There is also industry confusing over which will be the bigger handset. Previous reports have suggested that the Mate 20 Pro will actually be the smaller of the two forthcoming handsets (with the Huawei Mate 20 Lite having already released).

And it certainly seems, from the hand to phone ratio in the photos, that could be the case. It definitely doesn't look to be a 6.9-inch device, as suggested by some.

We'll know for sure come 16 October, which is when Huawei is holding a launch event for the Mate 20 series in London. We'll be there to bring you all the news and first impressions.