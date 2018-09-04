Huawei is gearing up to launch the Mate 20 - in both regular and Pro versions - on 16 October, having already announced the Mate 20 Lite at IFA 2018.

Lots of pieces of the rumour cycle are falling into place for these new monster phones from Huawei: we know it will have a new 7nm Kirin 980 hardware and there are leaks suggesting a new camera arrangement on the back.

But what we're looking at here are reported to be the front panels for the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

There's very little information, but it's clear that Huawei is gunning for a notched design. It's reported that the smaller notch is the Mate 20, housing that front-facing camera. You can see a smaller cut-out right at the top which is where the ear speaker is likely to reside. Otherwise, it looks like Huawei is going for maximum screen to body ratio.

The Mate 20 front panel also looks mostly flat, compared to the Mate 20 Pro panel at least.

Moving on to that second image, there's a wider notch arrangement on the front, a little closer to the Huawei P20 models. That integrates the speaker and presumably other sensors alongside the camera - with rumours of a 3D scanning face unlock system.

But what's more interesting about this glass is the curves you can see at the top and bottom in the bezel area, revealing that this is a curved-edged phone. Huawei isn't new to curved edges, they appeared on the Porsche Design Mate RS earlier in the year (along with the under-glass fingerprint sensor), and the Huawei Mate 9 Pro in 2017.

There has been a rumour that the Mate 20 will have a 6.9-inch display and looking at these panels, it's likely that the Mate 20 Pro will be smaller - perhaps 6-inch like the Mate RS.

We'll know for sure on 16 October, when Huawei launches the Mate 20 in London.