Huawei Mate 20 launch event: All the announcements that matter

Huawei took to the stage in London to announce the Huawei Mate 20 - and not just a single device, a series of devices, accessories and a few other announcements thrown in for good measure. Read on for a quick recap.

Here are all the announcements that matter from the Huawei event.

As expected, Huawei announced the Huawei Mate 20. It moves away from the big notch to feature a waterdrop notch at the top of the 6.53-inch LCD display, so there's very little bezel. It sits on Huawei's new Kirin 980 processor with a big battery - a staple of Huawei Mate phones - and it has a triple camera system on the back - 12, 16 and 8-megapixels offering wide angle and zoom on those second and third cameras.

But the Mate 20 sees a boost in the Mate 20 Pro. This has a smaller OLED display at 6.39 inches, but it curves, very much positioning itself as a rival to the Samsung Galaxy S9+. New hardware sits within, again on the Kirin 980, this time with a 4200mAh battery - supported by 40W charging to make it super fast. Three cameras sit on the back, with the 40-megapixel main camera from the P20 Pro making an appearance alongside wide angle and zoom lenses. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

If you thought the Mate 20 Pro was top of the pile, then hold on to your horses, because the real vroom is coming from the Porsche Design version of the Mate 20. This RS version applies leather to the back of the phone for a more sumptuous finish and it comes in black - or red if you live in China. It's a lot more expensive, but it's also a lot of phone.

That's Mate 20 X (the letter) not X (the numeral). The fourth device in the Mate 20 series takes another tack, pushing the display out to 7.2 inches and stuffing in a 5000mAh battery. The leaning here is to massive amounts of gaming time, but it also supports the M Pen stylus for productivity. It's also a Kirin 980 device, with the same cameras as the Mate 20.

This is worth a mention, because Huawei announced its own format of memory card. This gives you a card that fits into the space of the nano SIM tray - smaller than the microSD card size which is standard in many phones. Why this hasn't happened before we can't imagine - but this will either be the start of a new format, or a format that only one phone supports.

Not content to let you walk away with lots of Mate 20 phones, there's also the new Huawei Watch GT. This drops Wear OS for Huawei's own software, but the key selling point is that Huawei says you can get 2 weeks of battery life from it. Heart rate tracking and GPS are all included on this new device, which is designed to look the part, but in real life doesn't feel so great.

This new fitness tracker has a colour touchscreen, built-in GPS, 7-hours of battery life (when tracking GPS). It is 50m water resistant and also recognises your swimming style.