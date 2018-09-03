Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro launch date confirmed

Huawei has confirmed the date of its launch event for the other phones in the Mate 20 series.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite has already launched and, indeed, is now available from numerous networks and retailers in the UK. However, we are still expecting the Huawei Mate 20 and a Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

They will both be formerly unveiled on 16 October at an event in London, with Huawei posting a mark-the-date announcement on its Mobile Twitter feed. It complies with the many rumours that suggested an October event.

The Huawei Mate 20 and Pro edition will both be driven by the Kirin 980 chipset - the first phones to be so.

The Mate 20 Lite, which we saw at IFA 2018 last week, runs on the Kirin 710.

Other hints we've seen about the Huawei Mate 20 and/or Pro suggest that the premium model will have the biggest battery Huawei has ever put into a phone. We understand it will be larger than the 4,000mAh in the P20 Pro, thanks to a teaser sheet Pocket-lint received last month.