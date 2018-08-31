If you loved the P20 series from Huawei, including the gorgeous P20 Pro, you'll be glad to know the company is planning a successor.

Huawei CEO, Richard Yu, told a group of journalists at IFA 2018 in Berlin, in response to the company's recent sales performance, that he thinks the "Mate 20 will be even better [than the P20 Pro]… and next year the P30 will be even better", according to TechRadar. Keep in mind Huawei will likely launch the Mate 20 in a couple months, and the P30 isn't expected until early next year in February.

The key aspect of this interview is that Yu essentially confirmed a P30 phone (or series) is in the works. He also told the media that the upcoming Mate 20 will feature real-time object recognition, thanks to the Kirin 980 chipset, and that the feature might come to the P30, too.

