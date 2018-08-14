Here's the Huawei Mate 20 Lite in all its leaked glory

There's no doubt that Huawei will be unveiling a new series of Mate phones soon - it even sent us a coded safe screaming with spoilers.

What we don't know exactly is how many phones will be announced. We can take a guess, though, that there will be a Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Plus, thanks to leaked press renders, we are almost certain there will be a Huawei Mate 20 Lite too.

Twitter leak specialist Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted an image of what he claims to be the Huawei Mate 20 Lite in press renders form.

It shows the front and rear of the handset in multiple colours. If genuine, the Lite will sport a notch, as is often the case with Android handsets these days, plus a dual-lens camera on the rear. There will also be a fingerprint sensors.

This image also follows another leak of press renders a day ago. WinFuture and fellow leaker Roland Quandt published several other "acquired" shots of the phone in gold and black.

WinFuture also wrote that the phone will come with a 6.3-inch 2340 x 1080 display, octa-core Kirin 710 processing and 6GB of RAM.

The rear cameras, it said, will consist of 20 and 2-megapixel sensors, while the front is 24-megapixel.

There will be a 3,650mAh battery inside.

We expect to learn more very soon.