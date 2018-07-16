Honor has been talking about its GPU Turbo boost upgrade for a while, but now parent company Huawei has confirmed that its latest phones will also be getting the graphics software update too; in August, if fact.

The Huawei P20 and Huawei Mate 10 will be the first of the manufacturer's devices to be upgraded with GPU Turbo technology.

As we explain in our feature about GPU Turbo, the new processing technology makes the most of the phones' existing graphics chipsets. It optimises system utilisation of software and hardware resources and results in much better performance of the GPU.

It can boost graphics processing efficiency by up to 60 per cent in comparison to now. Overall system-on-chip power consumption is down too, by up to a 30 per cent saving.

That means more graphically intensive applications, such as games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and the forthcoming Android version of Fortnite, will be able to eek more from existing tech. They should run smoother and be more power efficient.

The Huawei P20 and Mate 10 series phones are available now and get the update in August. It is also coming to the Huawei Mate 10 Lite, Nova 2i, P Smart, P20 Lite and Y9 2018 models in September.

The Huawei Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus will get it in November.