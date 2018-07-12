  1. Home
Did Huawei just reveal Android P will be called Android Pistachio?

- A Huawei representative may have slipped up

Google is working on the next major update to Android, and it looks like Huawei has revealed what that update will be called.

Google has yet to confirm the update's full name. Right now, it goes by Android P. Google tends to name Android versions in alphabetical order and based on sweets. The last version, for instance, debuted as Android O and later became Android Oreo. Google is unlikely to reveal the final name for Android P until August, but the official name might've just leak out, thanks to a Huawei representative.

Polish site Tabletowo reported a conversation that happened between the Huawei representative and a customer over chat. The customer asked about potential updates for the Huawei P9 Lite. In a reply, the representative referred to Android P as Android Pistachio:

"Unfortunately, Google does not reveal it - usually older phones receive a new system when the latest Android Pitstachio is released. Such dates are the secret of Google."

Now, the representative could've done this by mistake. But, we've seen “Pistachio” before. In February, Bloomberg reported that developers were referring to the mobile OS update as Android Pistachio Ice Cream. We'll likely know for sure next month, as Google confirmed the Android Oreo name on 21 August of last year. For more details about Android P and what it features, see our guide here.

