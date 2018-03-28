Get free Bose QC35 II headphones with Huawei P20 pre-orders

There have been some amazing deals offered with phone pre-orders recently, including a free PlayStation 4 or PSVR headset with the Sony Xperia XZ2, and they show no sign of abating. If you pre-order a Huawei P20 or Huawei P20 Pro from Carphone Warehouse or any of the major networks, you get a free pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones worth £330.

The Bose QC35 II headphones are wireless and come with class-leading active noise cancelling. If you fly a lot, you will undoubtedly see plenty of fellow travellers wearing them on the plane as they are ideal for blocking out the hum of an aircraft.

We loved them ourselves when we reviewed them recently, which you can check out here.

Therefore, getting them for free with a phone that costs from £599 SIM-free, or on deals that start at £29 is amazing.

Be careful though, some of the pre-order deals expire on 5 April so you'll have to be quick. You can check out all the latest deals and pre-order bonuses - including links to all the great offers - here:

You can also check out our coverage on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro handsets, including our initial thoughts on them after having played with each during the Paris launch event.