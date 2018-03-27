Huawei launches Porsche Design Mate RS with triple-lens camera and in-display fingerprint sensor

The headline announcement of Huawei's recent Paris event may have been the introduction of the new P20 series, but as revealed in a recent leak, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the Mate RS, designed in collaboration with Porsche Design.

The Porsche Design Mate RS gets the same Leica-branded triple-lens camera as found on the P20 Pro, meaning a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens. However, the Mate RS gets the accolade of being the world's first smartphone with a microcapsule PCM, which is a cooling technology used to keep the phone at a safe temperature.

Huawei has also integrated an in-display fingerprint sensor, which can be used to wake the screen up by hovering your finger above the display, or can be used to unlock it by pressing on the screen. A secondary sensor is on the back which can also be used to unlock the Porsche Design Mate RS, or to access a "second, secure space".

On the front of the Mate RS is a 6-inch OLED 2K curved screen. Huawei restricted the resolution of the P20 and P20 Pro to full HD+, but seems to have gone all out with the Mate RS. The Porsche Design phone gets the same 4,000mAh battery as the P20 Pro, along with Huawei's SuperCharge technology, but it's the first Huawei phone to feature quick wireless charging.

The Porsche Design Mate RS also gets Huawei's latest Kirin 970 chipset and Dolby Atmos Cinematic 3D sound with dual SLS (super linear system) speakers).

The Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS is available now in black or red colour finishes, but if you want your hands on one, you'd best get saving. It's available in two configurations, 6GB RAM and 256GB storage for €1,695 or 6GB RAM and 512GB storage for €2,095.