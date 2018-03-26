Huawei P20 colours: See the P20 and P20 Pro in various colours

Huawei is set to reveal the P20 Pro, P20, and P20 Lite, at an event in Paris tomorrow. But we've already seen the P20 colours pop up in leaked images, tweets and more - we'll update this feature with full images of the handsets as and when we get them.

Some of the most credible came from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt who shared images of the entire P20 lineup showing off each of the colours that will feature in the P20 lineup - that's the standard P20, the cheaper P20 Lite and the super, triple-camera P20 Pro.

The P20 series will replace the P10, with the P20 Pro the high-end flagship. It will have three cameras on the rear, reportedly capable of shooting up to 40-megapixel stills with 5x zoom.

The P20 colours are unusual as it looks like we might get some cool gradients used. The P20 will apparently get a pink and gold gradient while the P20 Pro will be available in a stunning purple and blue gradient.

We really like this latter colour combo, though surely both models will come in some more standard colours as well - some leaks have suggested there will definitely be a black colour. Huawei usually releases a gold and rose gold handset as well, so we're expecting those colour choices, too.

The P20 Lite will definitely get a normal black colour, as well as a shiny blue colour and a pinkish gold colour without a gradient.

Here's the P20 Pro:

6/6. That's all I have for the P20 Pro. pic.twitter.com/clQa3ps7xZ — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 12, 2018

And here's the standard P20:

And, finally, the P20 Lite:

6/6. That's all I have for the P20 Lite. And yes, these are ~4000px res :) (don't forget the :orig at the end of the pic URL) pic.twitter.com/RkDd2wpzJg — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 12, 2018

