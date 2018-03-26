Huawei P20 price: All the latest P20 Pro and P20 deals as we get them

The Huawei P20 is almost here, so it's time to discuss the price. So far we've got some European pricing thanks to leaks. But we're not expecting final P20 UK pricing to emerge until after the announcement; Huawei often leads on European pricing during announcements.

We know that the new Huawei P20, Huawei P20 lite and Huawei P20 Pro will be available on Vodafone in the UK as the network revealed that information in early March. We're expecting therefore that Vodafone will be one of the first networks to confirm final pricing and contract deals.

Reliable leaker Roland Quandt posted on Twitter on 18 March that the regular P20 with 5.8-inch screen would cost €679 while the larger, 6.1-inch P20 Pro will cost €899. Quandt also suggested in a reply within the same thread that the P20 Lite could cost around 350-370 Euro.

In terms of UK pricing, we'd expect the same amounts, just with a GBP £ sign in front - so around £679 for the P20 and £899 for the P20 Pro - that's similar to the pricing trends we've seen from rival manufacturers over the last year or two in response to the weak pound.

Both the P20 and P20 Pro will have 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage as standard - a decent improvement over the P10, which came with 32GB or 64GB of storage depending on the configuration.

Check out our guide to all the latest Huawei P20 specs and news as well as the various Huawei P20 colours

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.