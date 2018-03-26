Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS to join P20 lineup

Huawei is set to officially unveil the P20, P20 Pro and possibly a P20 Lite at an event in Paris, France tomorrow 27 March. However, the P20 trio will likely be joined by a Porsche Design Mate RS, following a teaser from Huawei itself and some leaked promotional material.

Huawei posted a teaser clip on its Twitter account last Friday, which confirmed the two companies have been working together on a new device that will be unveiled tomorrow. It doesn't give away any real information though, including the name. However Gadget Match has been in Paris, at the site of Huawei's event, where it spotted some promotional material that confirmed the Porsche Design Mate RS name.

The quest for perfection continues with heritage brand @PorscheDesign

The future of luxury meets the future of technology. #DiscoverExceptional on 27.03.2018 pic.twitter.com/UvDEeWxu5E — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) 23 March 2018

Huawei and Porsche Design have collaborated on phones before, so it comes as no surprise that another model is on the way, but it is the first time such a device has been announced at P-series event. With that being the case, we'd expect the PD Mate RS to have the same triple-lens camera that should feature on the P20 Pro, but with a more premium, luxurious design.

Some images purporting to be the Porsche Design Mate RS have appeared on Chinese social site Weibo, showing the triple lens camera system, but arranged horizontally along the top, as opposed to the vertical arrangement we're expecting on the P20 Pro. Could this mean there isn't a notch on the front for facial recognition cameras and sensors? We'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out.