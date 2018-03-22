Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning

The US is giving Huawei a lot of hate right now.

Example A: Best Buy will no longer sell Huawei’s phones, according to both CNET and VentureBeat. The retailer, which has more than 1,000 physical shops and more than 300 standalone mobile stores in the US, has stopped ordering new phones from the Chinese company and plans to stop selling all Huawei products in the next few weeks. Make no mistake, this will have a significant impact on Huawei's efforts in the US.

The phone manufacturer has been attempting to sell devices in the US, but it's faced many roadblocks along the way. Major US carriers like AT&T and Verizon will not sell Huawei's phones due to pressure from the US government. That means retailers, like Best Buy and Amazon, are the only avenues left for Huawei to hawk its wares. By losing Best Buy, US customers will find it much harder to access - let alone buy - Huawei devices.

The company recently released the Mate 10 Pro and is about to launch its new P20 line of devices. It'll be interesting to see how well those phones do in the US considering this latest setback. But the most important thing to keep an eye on is why the US government is so against Huawei in the first place. The FBI, CIA, and NSA have all warned against using Huawei's phones due to its supposed ties to the Chinese government.

There's even a new bill being considered in Congress right now that would block government agencies from using Huawei and ZTE phones. Oddly, however, there has been no clear evidence of any wrongdoing provided or even a reason as to why this is happening.

Huawei has responded to this latest development, with the following statement to Pocket-lint:

“Huawei currently sells its products through a range of leading consumer electronics retailers in the US. We have a proven history of delivering products that meet the highest security, privacy and engineering standards in the industry and are certified by the Federal Communications Commission for sale in the US. Our smartphones are widely acclaimed – both among critics and consumers – for their innovation in areas like battery life, processing power, build quality, and camera capabilities. Our products are sold by 46 of the top 50 global operators, and we have won the trust and confidence of individuals and organizations in 170 countries around the world. We are committed to earning that same trust with US consumers and making our products accessible in as many ways as possible.”