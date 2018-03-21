How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
Huawei will soon unveil its latest handsets, the Huawei P20 and the Huawei P20 Pro. The company says that these devices will bring in a "new renaissance" in smartphone photography, teasing a wide range of features.
Looking to shake-up the established world order in smartphones, the launch of the Huawei P20 is looking to be the biggest Huawei launch yet.
When is the Huawei P20 launch?
Huawei has confirmed that the new P20 phones will be announced on 27 March 2018 at a global launch event at the Grand Palais in central Paris.
The Huawei press conference is due to start at 15:00 CEST, which works out as:
- 15:00 CEST
- 14:00 BST
- 09:00 EDT
- 06:00 PDT
- 18:30 IST
Huawei P20 launch livestream
Can you watch the Huawei P20 launch online? Yes, you can. The company has confirmed that it will be livestreaming the event. Currently there are few details about exactly how it will be livestreamed, but there is a Facebook page setup for it.
We suspect that Huawei will be hosting a livestream on YouTube, and we'll bring you the details as soon as they are confirmed.
Step into the frame. Ready to light up your life? Join us LIVE from Paris at 15:00 CEST 27.03.18 #SeeMooore #HuaweiP20 https://t.co/MilMef6zlT pic.twitter.com/oWR8T6HLtR— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 20, 2018
What to expect from the Huawei P20 launch
There have been extensive leaks surrounding the new phones from Huawei, with the P20 family reported to include a P20 Lite as well as the P20 Pro.
The regular Huawei P20 is said to be a 5.8-inch device with a full screen display, with a notch like the iPhone X. Expect a slim handset finished in glass and powered by the Kirin 970 chipset.
With all the talk of photography, the Huawei P20 is expected to have a dual camera on the rear, while the larger 6.1-inch P20 Pro has a triple camera system.
It's this three camera system that's seen most of the attention, claiming that there will be a 40-megapixel camera, stabilisation, 960fps slow-motion and optical zoom. Much of Huawei's teasing around the new camera supports these aspects.
We've compared the rumours on the new phones if you want to know more and we've been long tracking the leaks - including full images of all the Huawei P20 colours.
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the difference?
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments