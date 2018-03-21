How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live

Huawei will soon unveil its latest handsets, the Huawei P20 and the Huawei P20 Pro. The company says that these devices will bring in a "new renaissance" in smartphone photography, teasing a wide range of features.

Looking to shake-up the established world order in smartphones, the launch of the Huawei P20 is looking to be the biggest Huawei launch yet.

Huawei has confirmed that the new P20 phones will be announced on 27 March 2018 at a global launch event at the Grand Palais in central Paris.

The Huawei press conference is due to start at 15:00 CEST, which works out as:

15:00 CEST

14:00 BST

09:00 EDT

06:00 PDT

18:30 IST

Can you watch the Huawei P20 launch online? Yes, you can. The company has confirmed that it will be livestreaming the event. Currently there are few details about exactly how it will be livestreamed, but there is a Facebook page setup for it.

We suspect that Huawei will be hosting a livestream on YouTube, and we'll bring you the details as soon as they are confirmed.

There have been extensive leaks surrounding the new phones from Huawei, with the P20 family reported to include a P20 Lite as well as the P20 Pro.

The regular Huawei P20 is said to be a 5.8-inch device with a full screen display, with a notch like the iPhone X. Expect a slim handset finished in glass and powered by the Kirin 970 chipset.

With all the talk of photography, the Huawei P20 is expected to have a dual camera on the rear, while the larger 6.1-inch P20 Pro has a triple camera system.

It's this three camera system that's seen most of the attention, claiming that there will be a 40-megapixel camera, stabilisation, 960fps slow-motion and optical zoom. Much of Huawei's teasing around the new camera supports these aspects.

We've compared the rumours on the new phones if you want to know more and we've been long tracking the leaks - including full images of all the Huawei P20 colours.