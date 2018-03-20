Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full

Huawei will launch the P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro on 27 March at a dedicated event in Paris. Based on the leaks and rumours we've seen, all three should provide fantastic smartphone experiences, but the latter, the P20 Pro will get one exclusive feature in the form of a triple-lens rear camera.

We've seen several leaks suggesting it would feature three lenses but now Winfuture has obtained information that reveals just how capable it will be, and it certainly makes for impressive reading.

As we've just mentioned, the P20 Pro will get three camera lenses on the back. From the leaked images, two of them are combined together, while a third sits below them in a vertical arrangement.

Winfuture's information says the two combined lenses will have 40-megapixel and 8-megapixel resolutions, while the third camera will have a 20-megapixel sensor.

The sensors are said to have apertures ranging from f/1.6 to f/2.4, although it's not clear which is which right now. It's also not clear if any of the lenses have a variable aperture like the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Huawei has also confirmed itself that the P20 Pro will have a "hybrid zoom" with up to five times magnification and it will also have a slow-motion video capture mode that shoots at 960fps. Twitter user Ricciolo1 has posted a short video claiming to be a slow-motion video taken on the Huawei P20 Pro.

As with previous Huawei smartphone cameras, the P20 Pro will get Leica branding, so will no doubt benefit from the German camera manufacturer's know-how when it comes to image processing.

Details saying exactly how the camera will work remain unclear right now, we'll of course hear all about it at Huawei's event. However it's highly likely the main 40-megapixel sensor will be responsible for the majority of photos, while the third lens will likely capture extra depth information to provide better sharpness and contrast.

As for the hybrid zoom, that's also up for speculation right now. Hybrid would suggest the P20 Pro combines physical optical zoom, with digital zoom, to get closer to a subject. Winfuture has pointed out that previous leaks show the P20 Pro has a 3x physical optical zoom thanks to the 8-megapixel sensor.

The belief right now is that the 40-megapixel sensor will be able to capture enough information that zooming in 2x won't affect quality, combine that with the 8-megapixel images and you have a 5x hybrid zoom. We can't wait to see what the results are like.