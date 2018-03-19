Huawei P20 European prices and specs leak out, 128GB storage as standard

We're still just over a week away from the official launch event for the Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite, but we've seen enough leaks and heard enough rumours to know practically all there will be to know about them.

The latest leak relates to the European prices, along with some spec configurations, from usually reliable leaker Roland Quandt. He says the 'regular' P20, with its 5.8-inch screen will cost €679 while the larger, 6.1-inch P20 Pro will cost €899. Both phones will get 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage as standard.

What you get for ur money when buying the P20/P20 Pro (WEU):

P20 = 5.8in, 4/128GB = 679 Euro.

P20 Pro = 6.1in (not 6.01), 6/128GB = 899 Euro.

no other memory variants planned for Euroland, it seems. Other regions will get more variants. Some more official shots (size comparison): pic.twitter.com/ldi9oZ9jbj — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) 18 March 2018

That's a fair improvement over the P10, which came with 32GB or 64GB of storage depending on the configuration you chose, giving both phones 128GB of storage for reasonable prices will no doubt be a welcomed move by Huawei.

Quandt's tweet only takes into account the P20 and P20 Pro, so we're not sure what configuration and price the P20 Lite will receive and he adds that these are just the prices and specs for Europe and that other markets will get get more choices.

Another Twitter tipster who we've come across before is Ricciolo, who has tweeted what appears to be a leaked slow-motion video taken on the Huawei P20. Both Samsung and Sony have released phones with super slow-motion cameras already this year, so it's not entirely surprising to see Huawei following suit. Whether the Chinese manufacturer's version of the tech will be as effective remains to be seen.