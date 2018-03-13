Huawei's P20 lineup leaks out: See them pictured in every colour

Huawei's entire P20 lineup has surfaced again.

The company is developing P20 Pro, P20, and P20 Lite smartphones, which it will unveil this month at an event in Paris. However, we've already seen these phones pop up in many leaked images and reports, and the latest look comes from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt. He has shared leaked renders of the entire P20 lineup. The most interesting thing about these is that they show off all the phones' colours.

6/6. That's all I have for the P20 Pro. pic.twitter.com/clQa3ps7xZ — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 12, 2018

It appears the P20 Pro will be available in a stunning purple and blue gradient. As for the P20, it seems to get a pink and gold gradient, which we don't like as much. And the P20 Lite will get a normal black color, as well as a shiny blue color and a pinkish gold color without a gradient.

Huawei is expected to announce the new phones on 27 March. The P20 series will replace the P10, with the P20 Pro serving as the high-end flagship. It will have three cameras on the rear, reportedly capable of shooting up to 5x zoom and 40-megapixel stills.

6/6. That's all I have for the P20 Lite. And yes, these are ~4000px res :) (don't forget the :orig at the end of the pic URL) pic.twitter.com/RkDd2wpzJg — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 12, 2018

You can read about these upcoming P20 phones from here.