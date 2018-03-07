Huawei's full P20 range leaks out: Notches, triple lenses, and all

Huawei's entire P20 lineup has surfaced ahead of its unveiling.

The company is developing P20 Pro, P20, and P20 Lite smartphones, which it will unveil this month at an event in Paris. However, we've already seen these phones pop up in many leaked images and reports, and the latest look comes from Evan Blass (@evleaks). He has shared leaked renders of the entire P20 lineup, and yes, they all have notches, but only one has a triple-lens camera.

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro (top to bottom) pic.twitter.com/FK8iyxyQND — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2018

In the above image, from top to bottom, you can see the P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro. The P20 features a fingerprint reader below the front display and dual rear-facing cameras, while the P20 Lite features a fingerprint reader on the backside and the Huawei logo below the display. As for the P20 Pro, it has a fingerprint reader below the display and three Leica-branded, rear-facing cameras.

It's also clear from these renders that Huawei is one of many Android device makers fully-embracing the iPhone X-like notch. The design choice is one of those love-it-or-hate-it features, but nevertheless, companies across the board are going for it. Even Google has recognised this trend, by adding support for display cutouts in the first developer preview of Android P, which launched this morning.

