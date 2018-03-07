Huawei P20 triple-lens camera confirmed in leaked images
Huawei will unveil the new P20 smartphone, alongside a P20 Lite and P20 Pro, on 27 March. For some time, rumours and teasers have alluded to a triple-lens rear camera and now a leaked image found on Chinese social site Weibo have confirmed them to be true.
The images, picked up by Dutch website Telefoon Abonnement, show parts of both the front and rear of the P20. On the back, there are three camera lenses, two of which are arranged together, with a third lens sitting below them.
It's not clear exactly how the triple-lens setup will work, but it's rumoured that it will be able to take 40-megapixel photos, have superior low-light performance, and AI will help the camera automatically select the best settings for the best pictures.
The front portion of the P20 in the picture shows a small notch in the middle which looks as though it's housing a camera and a sensor, most likely for AI and facial recognition purposes.
What's also apparent from the images is that the phone will be available in black and blue colour finishes. What isn't clear from the images is whether this is actually the P20, or if it is the P20 Pro or P20 Lite.
We know all three are coming as Vodafone confirmed the news to Pocket-lint, but schematic drawings have previously indicated each would feature a different triple-lens arrangement. However, those drawings referred to a P20 Pro and a P20 Plus, so their legitimacy has to be called into question.
Whichever phone it is, it will be revealed in full on 27 March at a dedicated launch event in Paris, France. As for pricing, usually reliable tipster Roland Quandt has posted a tweet claiming the P20 Pro will cost €899, P20, €679 and P20 Lite €369.
