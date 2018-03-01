Huawei P20 Lite images and specs leak out ahead of March unveiling

Huawei is prepping an update to its traditional flagship line, the P-series, and details for one of the upcoming devices has leaked.

The company is developing P20 Pro, P20, and P20 Lite smartphones, which it will unveil next month at an event in Paris. However, Vodafone has prematurely published the P20 Lite in its March catalogue, as spotted by Engadget Spain. The listing details the phone's specs, saying it will run Android 8.0 and feature a 5.84-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The P20 Lite will also come with a dual rear camera, with 16- and 2-megapixel sensors, as well as a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Interestingly, the image in the listing doesn't appear to be the P20 Lite. Recently, images published by Evan Blass showed it will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and an iPhone X-like notch in the front, which will house the camera system.

This is the Huawei P20 Lite https://t.co/0bTjf1TfeV pic.twitter.com/KB30kexfsf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 28, 2018

Blass said the P20 Pro will have triple rear cameras, while the P20 and P20 Lite will each have two cameras. All three phones will feature 18:9, nearly bezel-less displays and the notch along the top of the screen. He also said the P20 Lite is a 5.6-inch phone with a 1080 x 2250 fullscreen display, octa core Kirin 659 chipset, 3,520mAh battery, and, as we mentioned earlier, a rear fingerprint scanner.

Vodafone lists black and blue colours for the P20 Lite, and has it priced at €369 (about $450/£330). Huawei is holding its P20 launch event on 27 March. We'll be there to bring you all the official details.