Latest Huawei P20 leak curiously only shows a dual-camera system

Will Huawei's next flagship have two or three sensors on the back?

Your guess is as good as ours.

Last week, leaked hands-on pictures of the Huawei P20 emerged. In those photos, we could only see two camera sensors on the back, though there was speculation that they were of a prototype version of the phone. Now, images of the phone have surfaced via China’s telecommunications regulator, TENAA, and there's just two sensors.

But Huawei's own teasers for the phone ask us to "see mooore", with an emphasis on the three Os, suggesting the P20 will come with three lenses. Leaked schematics have also shown three lenses in the past. Even rumours have said it could feature a three-lens system, as well as a notch, just like the iPhone X. So, this new leak is puzzling.

The latest photos show two camera lenses and vertical setup that houses a laser autofocus and dual-LED flash. They also show that, on the front, is another dual lens setup for selfies. So, what's going on? Well, Huawei will unveil its new device at an event in Paris on 27 March, and, apparently, three different tiers are expected to be announced.

They will be the P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Plus. Although the model above shows two cameras, it’s possible that reports are mixing up the two-camera models with a one-camera model. We've also heard in the past that maybe the Huawei P20 will be the only phone with three cameras, and that the other models will have just two. Confusing, right?

We'll know soon enough.